Godrej aer introduces Fresh + Safe range with air & surface, fabric and travel sanitizer sprays

KOLKATA: Godrej aer, a leading home and car fragrance brand, from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), unveiled Godrej aer Fresh + Safe range with a unique 2-in-1 combination of fragrance and sanitisation.

The new range has three products including Godrej aer air and surface sanitizer spray, fabric sanitizer spray, and travel sanitizer spray. With hygiene becoming a must for the new normal living, Godrej aer is empowering people with this range offering amazing fragrance after use and sanitizes by killing 99.9% germs, be it at home or while being on the go.

As a pioneering home and car fragrance brand, Godrej aer has launched the dual category of fragrance driven sanitisation products.

Godrej aer has always brought innovative solutions, redefining the home and car fragrance category. With the Fresh + Safe range, Godrej aer offers a unique proposition of refreshing aromas with 99.9% germ protection. Godrej aer and surface sanitizer spray provides aerial and surface sanitisation and is ideal for use on all surfaces and living spaces at home.

The fabric sanitizer spray by Godrej aer is colour-safe and bleach-free and can be used on all fabrics at home such as curtains, rugs, bedsheets, towels, etc. Godrej aer travel sanitizer spray is an indispensable companion for all journeys.

Be it for car, bike, flight, and train journeys, aer travel sanitizer spray is ideal for carrying during all kinds of such travels. The entire range is available in ‘cool surf blue’ fragrance and ensures 99.9% germ protection leaving the surroundings smelling amazing.

Speaking about the new range, Sunil Kataria CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “It is believed that a hygiene product needs to smell clinical to be effective. With Godrej aer Fresh + Safe range, we will dispel this general belief as our new products sanitises and offer great fragrance together. Godrej aer is bringing another innovation in the home and car fragrance category. As a market leader, we are revolutionising the space by launching dual benefit products offering good fragrance with 99.9% germ protection. We want Godrej aer consumers to be protected whether they are indoors or outdoors without compromising on the freshness and fragrant experience.”

Both aer fabric and travel sanitizer are in a transparent liquid spray format, whereas air and surface sanitizer is an aerosol spray. Godrej aer air and surface sanitizer spray is available at Rs 199 for a 240 ml can. The Godrej aer fabric sanitizer spray is priced at Rs 199 for a 225 ml trigger-spray bottle. Godrej aer travel sanitizer spray, ideal for carrying during every travel, is priced at Rs 99 for 85ml can.

