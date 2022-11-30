GoC 9 Corps, delegation of Borderless World Foundation call on LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Nov 30: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 9 Corps, Lt General Pushpendra Singh called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The GOC and the Lt Governor discussed various important aspects pertaining to prevailing security scenario. Major General Neeraj Gosain, GOC Tiger Division accompanied the GOC 9 Corps.

Earlier, a delegation of Borderless World Foundation also called on the Lt Governor.

The delegation headed by its founder, Sh Adhik Kadam apprised the Lt Governor on the issue pertaining to GI registration for Doda Gucchi Mushroom. They also briefed the Lt Governor on the efforts of their foundation in promoting the local products and protecting the interests of the farmers.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of due consideration of all genuine issues projected by them.