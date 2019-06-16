Goa CM attends meeting of Nity Ayog, emphaises on early resumption of mining, completion of Mopa Airport

PANAJI, June 16: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended fifth Governing Council meeting of Nity Ayog chaired by Prime Minister in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said that during the meeting he emphasized on early resumption of mining and completion of Mopa Airport in a time bound manner.

”Attended the Fifth Governing Council Meeting of @NITIAayog chaired by Honble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Emphasized on early resumption of mining and completion of Mopa airport in time bound manner. #NITIAayog #FifthGCM,” he said in the tweet.

The Chief Minister also spoke about state’s commitment towards water conservation and importance of resolution of Mahadayi river dispute.

”Spoke about Goa’s commitment towards water conservation by increasing the number of bandharas and through other rainwater harvesting measures. Also spoke about the importance of Mahadayi river dispute resolution for the state,” he said in another tweet.

(UNI)