GMC, KUS set to showcase global tech advances, progress in Surgery, Urology

Experts from UK, USA to present

skills, expertise

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, May 5: Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, and Kashmir Urological Society (KUS) are set to jointly host a twin conference-cum-workshop on the latest technological advancements in the field of Surgery and Urology in the first week of June this year.

Dr Iqbal Saleem Mir, Professor of Surgery at GMC, Srinagar, said that the conference aims to explore the use of new technology and recent developments in the field of Surgical Sciences and Urology, which will have a positive impact on patient management in Kashmir.

“It will be held from June 1-3 and the idea is to have a comprehensive program of General Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, and Urology, along with the current trend in the West, with a special focus on robotic surgery,” he added.

The twin conference-cum-workshop will be the maiden event, featuring a two-day live operative workshop directly from the theatres of GMC, Srinagar to the auditorium on three different LED panels.

According to Dr Mir, there was a need to know the latest developments in the field, “so that our patient care improves, aiming at benefiting the downtrodden people of the Valley to ensure that they do not have to move out of J&K to get the procedures done.”

It is to be noted here that the surgical sciences have progressed immensely across the globe, and the SMHS Hospital has remained at the forefront of introducing newer techniques and advancements in surgery that benefit patients from across Kashmir.

Dr Arshad Rashid, Consultant Laparoscopic, and GI Surgeon of the Department of Surgery, GMC, Srinagar, said that they are expecting over 300 delegates and faculty members from across the world to attend the conference.

“The event would end up teaching the young about the latest techniques in the field of surgery, and they will get acquainted with all the latest equipment and gadgetry which have evolved across the world over time,” he said.

The conference aims to bring together experts who will operate and demonstrate their surgical skills and knowledge of new robotic procedures. Experts from the USA, UK, Australia and various other countries including those from various parts of India, will showcase their skills and expertise in the field for young and budding surgeons during the event.

Dr. Anees Khanday, Senior Resident in the Department said that the event is going to be a blessing for those in the process of learning surgery.

“It will provide us with a chance to learn from the best in the field, and we can utilize those skills for the improvement of our patient care; it is an excellent opportunity for professionals to learn from each other and improve patient care in the field of surgery and urology,” he said.

The conference is all set to witness a significant turnout of attendees, including renowned healthcare professionals along with the post-graduate students from various institutions such as GMCs in Srinagar and Jammu, SKIMS, Soura, and the Directorate of Health Services in Kashmir.