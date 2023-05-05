Hiranagar to lock horns with Khalsa Warriors in finals

Sr Hockey tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 5: Trouncing their rivals in their respective matches of the Senior Hockey tournament, Hiranagar Hockey Club to lock horns with Khalsa Warriors in the finals, tomorrow.

The tournament is being organized by Hockey J&K and sponsored by J&K Sports Council.

In the first semi-final match, Hiranagar Hockey Club defeated MBS Club by 3 goals to 1. Rajinder Singh senior vice president Hockey J&K was the guest of the match and introduced the teams.

In the 2nd match which was played between Khalsa Warriors and B.S.B Club Poonch, wherein Khalsa Warriors emerged winners by 4 goals to nil. Two goals were secured by Gagandeep Singh and one each goal was netted by Karandeep Singh and Balmeet Singh.

Manjeet Singh (Industrialist) was the main guest of 2nd match.

GS Bakshi, Ishan Sharma (Treasure Hockey J&K), Daljit Singh (Executive member Hockey J&K), Gurpreet Singh (Vice President Hockey J&K), Tajinder Singh (Resident Secy.), Supinder Deep Singh Bakshi (General Secretary Hockey J&K), RP Singh Sarna and Matinderpal Singh (NIS Hockey coach Poonch) were present during the event.

The match was officiated by a technical panel of Gurjeet Singh (Former International Hockey player and Hockey Coach JK Police), Iqbal Singh (NIS Hockey Coach) D. Singh (NIS Hockey Coach), Jagjit Singh (NIS Hockey Coach), Jasprit Singh and Balmeet Singh.