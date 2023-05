J&K shines in Skating, wins 34 medals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 5: Skaters of Jammu and Kashmir shined in the 1st National Inter District Roller Skating National Championship-2023, held at Dhelpur, Mohali from April 27 to May 2 under the banner of Roller Skating Federation of India (India Skate).

More than 3200 skaters from all over India have participated in this mega event and J&K skaters have won a total number of 34 medals including 13 Gold, 16 Silver and 5 Bronze medals.

In the Roller Hockey category: J&K cadet boys team clinched Gold medal and the team members are Rakshan Sharma, Aahan Sharma, Yatharth Sagoch, Vihaan Sharma, Aarav Jandyal, Krishana Sharma, Gurtej Singh and Abhir Singh, while girls cadet team secured Silver medal and the team members are Shawini Mahajan, Trisha Jamwal, Vihana Dogra, Aamyaa Vashishth, Kanisha Jain and Hazel Suri.

J&K sub junior boys clinched Silver medal and the team members are Tabid Hussain, Daanial Butt, Purushartha Singh, Vinayak Bhagat, Bhavanya Bhagat, Hridyansh Chib, Shretasm Pargal, Zayafat John, Mridul Kohli, Kyran Gupta and Tarush Gupta, while girls team also won Silver and the team members are Vidyanshi Rakwal, Kumar Vanishree N. Verma, Bhuvi Sharma, Siya Jandyal, Akshita Sharma, Ayesha Mubeen Chib, Vanya Raina and Iszna Sharma.

J&K senior men’s dominated the championship and in the quest for becoming the champions, the team defeated Sangrur, JK2, Patiala, Gautam Bhudhnagar in the league matches and in the semifinal and finals Jammu & Kashmir team defeated Chandigarh and Aligarh (UP) in penalty shootouts respectively.

The team members are Jugraaj Singh, Jatin Sabarwal (Captain), Ankush Gupta (Goal Keeper), Rupinder Paul Singh, Darpan Gargotra, Shivank Sharma and Uday Singh Jamwal (Goal Keeper).

In the Speed category: Arshjot Singh won 2 Silver medals, Udhay Narayan Sharma won 3 Gold medals, Arnav Singh Salathia- Silver, Puneesh Puri won Gold and Silver medals, Abhinav Bakshi-Silver, Tamanna Saini -Gold, Saanvi Grover won 2 Silver and one Bronze medals, Pratyaksha Gupta secured Gold and Silver medals, Gurtej Singh-Bronze, Prageet Kour won Gold and Silver medals, Burhan Zargar won 2 Gold medals, Samarjot Singh-Silver, Samit Mahajan-Bronze, Kartikeya Puri won 2 Gold and one Silver medal, Surya Bhaskar Sharma-Bronze and Aahana Gupta won 2 Silver medals.

In the Roller Scooter category: Abhinav Anand won Bronze medal.

Jammu and Kashmir Roller Skating Association president GS Khurmi congratulated the winners and Kamal Anand (coach cum manager) for this outstanding performance.