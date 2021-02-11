GMC Jammu starts Nuclear Medicine OPD

JAMMU: In a major initiative for improving patient care, the Government Medical College administration has started OPD services in Nuclear Medicine.

The OPD shall run in the Department of Regional Cancer Center initially twice a week i.e. on every Monday and Wednesday.

The consultation will be provided by Dr. Sudhir Sharma PG in Nuclear Medicine from Bhabha Atomic Research Center Mumbai. This shall provide relief to the poor patients coming to Regional Cancer Centre Govt. Medical College Jammu.

Nuclear Medicine is imperative for the diagnosis and management of Cancer and Non Cancer patients. It provides advanced investigations like PET Scan, Thyroid Scan, Bone Scan, Kidney Scan, etc. without which no Tertiary Care Center. is complete.

As per the GMC administration, State Cancer Institute equipped with the state of the art diagnostic equipment, including PET scan machine costing Rs 15 Crore is coming up at the Super Speciality Hospital. More trained people with expertise in Nuclear Medicine would be recruited to further improve the patient care being provided to the patients.

Pertinently, recently GMC administration started Dialysis Services for covid 19 patients, Counseling and Follow up Clinics for the post covid 19 persons, Upgradation of wards, Installation of Liquid Oxygen Plant and successful launch of covid 19 Vaccine Programme.