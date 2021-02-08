NEW DELHI: Ghulam Nabi Azad said Article 370 had only two conditions — outsiders couldn’t buy land or can’t work there.
“It is because the state is mountainous and most of the land is forest. Even I couldn’t afford to buy land there,” he said, urging the government to restore statehood and conduct elections as soon as possible.
“It is a border state and our enemy is sitting on our heads from both ends – Pakistan and China. Any intelligent person can see that one can fight Pakistan and China later but one should mend the relationship with Jammu and Kashmir,” Azad said.
Ghulam Nabi Azad demands statehood be restored to Jammu and Kashmir
NEW DELHI: Ghulam Nabi Azad said Article 370 had only two conditions — outsiders couldn’t buy land or can’t work there.