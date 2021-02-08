Ghulam Nabi Azad demands statehood be restored to Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Ghulam Nabi Azad said Article 370 had only two conditions — outsiders couldn’t buy land or can’t work there.

“It is because the state is mountainous and most of the land is forest. Even I couldn’t afford to buy land there,” he said, urging the government to restore statehood and conduct elections as soon as possible.

“It is a border state and our enemy is sitting on our heads from both ends – Pakistan and China. Any intelligent person can see that one can fight Pakistan and China later but one should mend the relationship with Jammu and Kashmir,” Azad said.