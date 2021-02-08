Ishant Sharma enters 300-club

Chennai :Ishant Sharma today became the sixth Indian and third fast bowler to claim 300 test wickets when he trapped England’s Dan Lawrence plumb in front on the fourth day of the first cricket test here today.

Ishant joins the 300-club in which leggie Anil Kumble tops the list with 619 wickets, followed by Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), R Ashwin (382) and Zaheer Khan (311).

Ishant, who achieved the milestone in his 98th test, returned to the playing XI after injury with 297 wickets.

He claimed two wickets in the first innings and got his 300th wicket in the second innings in the post lunch session on the fourth day.

Ishant's best bowling was 7/74 ane he has taken 11 five wicket hauls and one ten wicket haul in tests.