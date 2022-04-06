Getting rid of illegal immigrants

Can people coming from any country for whatever reasons there , to Jammu and Kashmir and in thousands, be allowed and can facilities like ration, water, space, electricity , relief , free medical treatment etc be allowed to be enjoyed by such illegal immigrants at the cost of the interests of the people of the UT is a very serious and sensitive question. Illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh who are reported to be in thousands continue to stay in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir and for years in a row . Some of them have ”managed” to obtain the prime identity and ”belongingness” proof like Aadhar card, Ration tickets, voter cards etc which if not contained right away even belatedly, could alter the demographic equations of the UT, cause potent threat to peace and even security as who in which guise and for what purpose has managed to gain entry into the most sensitive border UT of the country is not known.

In this connection, even a PIL is currently under the consideration of the High Court , a bench of which has recently passed certain important directions to the UT Administration to start an exercise in identifying all the illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh . What is more important about the direction is the timeframe within which such a mechanism is expected to be evolved which has been prescribed a six weeks at the most. State exchequer is bearing the cost of various facilities and benefits extended to these illegal immigrants which otherwise , only the citizens of the UT are entitled to . In the PIL, request for withdrawal of such benefits has been made. As back as in 2017, a ”Group of Ministers” had to examine various issues related to illegal immigrants which till date has not seen the light of the day. Without prejudice to the hearing in the PIL and consideration of the entire issue, the fact that last of such illegal immigrant is needed to be deported is paramount and non-negotiable.