Genuine problems of transporters to be resolved: Advisor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 9: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today addressed the first ever mega meet of All India Transporters at SKICC here.

Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that there is a need for collaboration and innovation in order to keep up with the changing demands of transportation industry. He urged upon the attendees to embrace new technologies and work together towards creating more efficient, sustainable and safe transportation system and be a significant stakeholder in new J&Ks development story.

“The challenges facing the transportation industry are significant, but so too are the opportunities,” Advisor said. He added that by working together and adopting latest technologies, we can create a more resilient and sustainable transportation system that benefits every citizen of our country.

Divulging on different initiatives launched by the LG led administration in Jammu and Kashmir for transport sector, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the UT Government is very responsive towards the concerns of transporters and has been extending various relief measures and schemes for them from time to time.

During the meet, the Advisor also interacted with the transporters and delegates from other states and UTs of the country and applauded them for development of transport industry across the country. He apprised the gathering of vast investments in road and traffic infrastructure.

Advisor, on the occasion, also interacted with transporters of Jammu and Kashmir and gave patient hearing to their issues and grievances.

While interacting with them, Advisor Bhatnagar assured them that their genuine issues and problems will be resolved on priority. He also assured them that the good practices and transport policies of other states will be considered for the betterment of transport sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Delegates and representatives of All India Auto Taxi Bus Transporters Federation, members of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, other transport union representatives and stakeholders associated with transport sector were present during the meet.