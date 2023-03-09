Billawar CC to lock horns with Kathua XI in finals

Police Martyrs Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Mar 9: Billawar Cricket Club will lock horns with Kathua XI Cricket Club in the summit clash of the ongoing Police Martyrs T-20 Tournament, organized by J&K Police at DPL Ground, here.

In the semifinal matches which were played today in which Billawar Cricket Club defeated Rising Star Nagri team by 123 runs in first semifinal, while Kathua XI Cricket Club trounced Jogesh Cricket Club by 50 runs in the 2nd semifinal match.

In the first match, Billawar Cricket team won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 176 runs by losing 3 wickets in 20 overs. Akshit Manhas once again was top scorer who scored 64 runs off 34 balls (not out) with the help of the four maximum and four boundaries, while Rohit Sharma scored 43 runs.

In reply, Rising Star Nagri failed to chase the given target and bundled out at 53 runs in 9.5 overs. Akshit Manhas was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance.

In the 2nd match, Jogesh Cricket Club team won the toss and elected to field first. Kathua XI Cricket Club team gave a target of 180 runs on the loss of 5 wickets in the stipulated overs. Kawal Preet Singh scored 87 runs in 57 deliveries, studded with 5 sixes and 9 boundaries.

In reply, Jogesh Cricket Club team scored 131 runs in the stipulated 20 overs by losing 7 wickets and thus lost the match.

Kawal Preet Singh was declared as man of the match for his all-round performance who scored 87 runs and took two wickets.