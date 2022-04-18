General Council of LAHDC Kargil approves Rs 233.23 cr for current fiscal

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Apr 18: To finalize the annual Capex Budget for the year 2022-23, Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan today chaired the General Council Meeting of LAHDC Kargil and approved Rs 233.23 crores under Capex besides Rs 25 crores approximately under subsidy component for annual district plan for Kargil.

The budget comprises of Rs 100.57 crores for engineering sector and Rs 132.7 crores for non-engineering sector.

While briefing about the physical and financial achievements during the last financial year, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve said that out of Rs 208.32 crores allotted, an amount of Rs 196 crores was spent on the implementation of various developmental schemes and welfare programs in the district which represents 94 percent of the released allocation.

He said most of the civil works stand tendered and allotted while work will be kick-started as soon as the budget is released and 100 percent progress will be targeted to be achieved.

At the annual meeting, CEC Khan said the major focus of LAHDC Kargil will be on the completion of works that are near completion and complete all the ongoing works in different sectors.

Applauding district officers for achieving maximum expenditure, he directed all sectorial officers to start developmental works besides pace up the progress in view of the short working season.

Threadbare discussions and deliberations were also held on the draft annual plan budget wherein members put forth their suggestions and many important decisions were also taken regarding the implementation of schemes at the grass-root level.

Other resolutions passed include issue of tourism trade registration, residence certificate for gazetted posts of UT Ladakh, creation of separate head for the strengthening of PRI institutions, and mitigation plan to tackle drought situation in the district.

Executive Councillor for Social Welfare, Aga Syed Hassan Arman Mosavi, Executive Councillor for Works, Aga Syed Abbas Razvi, Executive Councillor for Tourism and Zanskar Affairs. Er Phunsok Tashi, Executive Councilor for Health. Mohsin Ali, ADC Kargil Ghulam Mohi-Ud-In Wani, Councilors of different constituencies and nominated Councilors besides all sectorial officers were present in the meeting.