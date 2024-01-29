Gen Zorawar Singh Memorial Trust holds meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: A meeting of the executive council of General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust (ZSMECT) was held here today to chalk out plans for promoting and propagating the valour and sacrifices of Dogra heroes especially General Zorawar Singh—the great warrior.

Speaking in the meeting Diksha Kaluria, ZSMECT Trustee welcomed the newly appointed member of the Trust.

The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the Trust, Devinder Singh Kaluria.

Riya Kaluria, ZSMECT Trustee briefed the members about activities of the Trust.

The Trust president, Brigadier Vijay Sagar Dhiman appreciated various initiatives taken by the Trust in the last financial year and exhorted the team to rope in the youth especially those working in regaining the Dogra pride through social platforms.

Ashok Sharma Vashisht, Trust secretary said the Trust will conduct seminars, symposiums and other activities to spread awareness about how General Zorawar Singh played an instrumental role in creating one of the biggest erstwhile princely States J&K.

Prof. Shalini Rana presented vote of thanks. Diksha and Riya Kaluria, ZSMECT Trustees concluded the meeting.