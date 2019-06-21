Gen Rawat asks troops to be quick in strong response to ceasefire violations by Pak

Reviews operational preparedness along LoC

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, June 21: Army chief General Bipin Rawat today asked troops to be quick in strong response to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and keep strict vigil on the higher reaches of Pir Panchal as after melting of snow during summer months, the chances of infiltration from across the Line of Control increase through these vulnerable areas.

General Rawat, who was accompanied by General Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Northern Command, Lt General Ranbir Singh and General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, during surprise visit to some forward locations along the Line of Control in south of Pir Panchal, took the general review of security situation and operational preparedness of the Army formations along the LoC.

While expressing his apprehensions about the increase in the infiltration from across the Line of Control, especially through the higher reaches after melting of snow at several passes, the Chief of Army Staff asked the Field Commanders to enhance vigil at such vulnerable areas. He mentioned that there was need to fully plug these snow bound passes, to ensure zero infiltration along the Line of Control in Poonch- Rajouri sectors besides areas on the north of Pir Panchal.

The Defence sources revealed that in view of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and vulnerability of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, especially Ramban sector after frequent closures during rains due to land sliding and the ongoing four-laning work, the authorities may use Mughal Road some times to ensure smooth movement of Yatra for return journey of pilgrims.

The Army chief stressed upon the troops to enhance their vigil and operational preparedness to counter terrorists attacks and neutralise them completely in the sector.

The Army chief while reviewing the mission readiness of the Army units, asked the Field Commanders to be quick and strengthen the response mechanism to the ceasefire violations by Pak troops, take affective measures to deal with Pakistan proxies, counter-infiltration postures and to deal with violent actions on the Line of Control. He said there was need to remain prepared for strong retribution, if enemy provokes.

General Rawat stressed the need to devise strategy and deal affectively with the inimical elements who are attempting to revive militancy in south of Pir Panchal by misguiding local youth and radicalising them for carrying on subversive activities.

The Chief of Army Staff was briefed in detail by the Northern Army Commander and the Nagrota based Corps Commander, about the readiness of the troops and measures taken to check infiltration and deal with the ceasefire violations from across the LoC in Rajouri-Poonch sectors.

The Army chief also interacted with the soldiers deployed along the Line of Control and for counter terror operations, commended them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and maintaining high standard of professionalism. He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the Army Units to ensure safe and secure environment, synergy with the civil administration, high morale, preparedness and mission readiness by the troops.

General Rawat while conveying his satisfaction on the state of operational preparedness of the Army formations along the LoC, assured material and moral support to the troops and formation commanders for enhancing operational capabilities. He exhorted all the ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and the anti-national elements.

The Army chief, during his visit to the forward locations, also awarded the soldiers on the spot for gallant actions on the Line of Control.

The COAS also conveyed his appreciation to the responsible citizens of the State for maintaining communal harmony, despite provocations by the anti-national elements. He complimented the religious heads, teachers and parents for providing right direction to the youth in the path of progress, peace and prosperity.