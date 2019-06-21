CAs hand over Rs 75 lakh cheque to Dr Jitendra for PMNRF

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 21: A group of Chartered Accountants today contributed Rs 75 lakh to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund through Union Minister for Northeast Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Minister in PMO.

The cheque for the amount, on behalf of Chartered Accountants Company “SARC and Associates” and Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences, was formally handed over to Dr Jitendra Singh by Sunil Kumar Gupta, Founder Partner for the Company and Sandesh Jaju Chartered Accountant. This amount is also a part of the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative of the company.

In the letter accompanying the cheque, the Chartered Accountants appreciated the efforts of Modi government for the introduction of uniform taxation system by way of GST, robust foreign policy and different social welfare schemes including “Ayushman Bharat” and “Swachh Bharat”. They also appreciated the government’s performance in bringing out the ease of doing business.

The Chartered Accountants expressed confidence that in the next five years, India will become a 5 Trillion US Dollar economy and in the next 8 years, a 10 Trillion US Dollar Economy.

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the gesture of the Chartered Accountants for contributing to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund from their earnings. He expressed the hope that other professional bodies will also pick up the cue and get the same gesture.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, professionals like Doctors, Chartered Accountants and lawyers act as inspiration and motivating agents in the society and therefore, their initiatives to contribute for the benefit of the needy, can inspire other sections of society also to follow their example.