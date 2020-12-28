Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea for strong military ties

NEW DELHI: Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Monday left for South Korea in an effort to enhance military ties between two forces.

His visit would conclude on December 30, an Indian Army official said here.

During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the Republic of Korea.

General Naravane will lay wreath at National Cemetery and War Memorial at Seoul also scheduled to call on with the Minister of National Defence, Army Chief, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Minister of Defence Acquisition Planning Administration (DAPA) where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-ROK defence relations.

The Army Chief will also visit Korea Combat Training Centre in Inje Country, Gangwon Province and Advance Defence Development (ADD) at Daejeon. (AGENCY)