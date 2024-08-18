Gear up for Assembly polls: Farooq to party workers

Several BJP leaders, workers join NC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah today asked the party cadre to gear up for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated this during a joining function at his residence, where Sukhjit Singh, retired Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) from PWD and State General Secretary of BJP OBC J&K, along with several BJP workers, joined the National Conference (NC).

The event was attended by prominent NC leaders, including Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, former Minister and Additional General Secretary; Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President Jammu Province; Ankush Abrol, Joint Secretary Jammu Province; Raghbir Singh Manhas, District President Jammu Rural A; Dr Vikas, Secretary Central Zone; Rakesh Sharma, District President Jammu Rural A YNC; Kuldeep Sharma and Dr Harmesh Slathia.

Welcoming the new entrants into the NC fold, Dr Farooq Abdullah asked them to spread the policies of the NC among the people and highlight the party’s achievements in the previous Governments.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening the party’s grassroots base to ensure a strong and united front in the elections, reiterating the NC’s commitment to the development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among those who joined the NC were various retired officials and social workers, including Rajinder Singh, Prem Singh, Gurdev Singh, Sumit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Kulwant Singh, Santokh Singh, Gurnam Singh, Surinder Pal Singh, Gurmet Singh, and others.