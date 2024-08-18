Docs, paramedics hold protests across J&K; demand justice for victim, enhanced security measures in hospitals

Rape-murder of trainee doc in Kolkata Hospital

JAMMU, Aug 17: The doctor and paramedic fraternity across Jammu and Kashmir today came together to condemn in strongest terms the recent brutal rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in a hospital in Kolkata, and staged protests demanding fair probe into the incident and stringent punishment for the accused.

Like yesterday, all the non-essential and elective services in Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated Hospitals Jammu were suspended by resident doctors who are on indefinite strike demanding justice for the victim doctor and enhanced security measures in all the public hospitals and medical colleges across India as well as J&K. Faculty members, nurses and paramedical staff of the Institution also joined the resident doctors today and a peaceful protest march was taken out from GMC Jammu to Super Speciality Hospital.

In the afternoon, a condolence meeting was organized in the College auditorium where all faculty members and students prayed for the peace to the departed soul. Further, a candle march was organized by the resident doctors in the evening to show solidarity with the victim medico. Meanwhile, Nursing Association of the College and Associated Hospitals said that if justice is not delivered in three days, they will go on indefinite strike.

Similar protests were also held in other Government and Private Medical Colleges of the UT including SKIMS Soura, GMC Srinagar and ASCOMS Jammu. A group of doctors gathered on the GMC Srinagar campus, holding placards and demanding justice, along with the implementation of the Central Protection Act (CPA) to ensure the safety of doctors. As part of the protest and to press for necessary measures, GMC doctors shut down all Out Patient Departments (OPDs) and suspended routine work.

The protest was also held at SKIMS Soura, where doctors demanded exemplary punishment to the accused and the safety measures for doctors across the country. Director SKIMS, Prof M Ashraf Ganie, conveyed the collective grief and distress, emphasizing that the tragic event has left a deep scar on both the community and the broader medical profession. He stressed that it is imperative that the perpetrators of such heinous crimes are held accountable.

In ASCOMS Jammu, the resident doctors along with faculty and staff actively participated in the protest. All non-essential and elective hospital services including OPD, OTs and ward services were suspended by them, demanding Government authorities and medical bodies to urgently address the safety concerns and implement robust measures to safeguard healthcare professionals.

The protests were also held in hospitals across Jammu region under the aegis of Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ). To show solidarity with the victim medico, doctors boycotted all routine services and only emergency services were functional. DAJ president Dr Balvinder Singh, in a statement issued today, demanded the LG Manoj Sinha to implement ‘Central Protection Act’ in J&K to safeguard our medical fraternity from such gruesome acts.

Doctors at SKIMS Soura also organized a protest. Holding placards and banners which read ‘Stop Attack on Doctors’ and ‘we stand in solidarity with the victim’, they demanded justice for the victim doctor and strengthening of security measures in all public health care institutions across India.

In a show of solidarity and demand for justice, MBBS students, Faculty and paramedical staff of Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated Hospital Rajouri held a peaceful protest and candle march. The protest, held outside GMC Rajouri, saw hundreds of medicos raising slogans of “We want justice” while holding banners that condemned the heinous crime. They emphasized the urgent need for authorities to ensure the safety of medical professionals within hospital premises.

To support Indian Medical Association (IMA), Indian Dental Association (IDA) Jammu today decided to close all the dental clinics in Jammu province on August 19 (Monday). Dr Vibha Raina, IDA Jammu secretary requested all the dentists of Jammu province to keep their clinics closed for full day on August 19 in solidarity with IMA.

In District Hospital and Sub District Hospital of Ramban, doctors and paramedical staff observed 24 hours strike and staged protest demonstrations. Due to their strike, except emergency services all the routine work including OPD services remained suspended. The protesting doctors and paramedical staff expressed their solidarity with the victim and demanded justice for her.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Jammu University unit today staged a fervent protest and burnt effigy of Mamata Banerjee outside the Central Library in Jammu University to express its outrage and condemnation of the horrific rape and murder incident in Kolkata. The students demanded swift and stringent action from the Government to address the growing menace against women.

Jammu and Kashmir Medical Employees Federation, in a meeting held today under the leadership of Sushil Sudan (president of the Federation) strongly condemned the rape and murder of a female PG doctor at RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal. The Federation called upon to take stringent measures to ensure the safety and security of medical professionals across the country.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president Jammu South Rekha Mahajan led a silent candle march to protest the heinous rape of a trainee doctor Kolkata. She strongly condemned the horrific incident, saying, “The brutal rape of a trainee doctor in Kolkata is a shocking reminder of the alarming rise in crimes against women. We demand immediate action from the authorities to ensure the culprit is brought to justice.”