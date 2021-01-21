Gautam Gambhir Contributes Rs One Crore For Ram Temple Construction

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has donated Rs one crore for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The cricketer-turned-politician said the donation was made by him and his family for a “glorious” temple in Ayodhya that is the dream of all Indians.

“A glorious Ram temple has been the dream of all Indians. Finally this long standing issue has been put to rest. This will pave the way for unity and tranquillity. A small contribution from me and my family has been made in this endeavour,” the east Delhi MP said in a statement.

The Delhi BJP has launched a campaign for collection of donations through coupons across the city, said party leaders.

“Coupons of Rs 10, 100 and 1000 will be used for collection of donations from as many households as possible,” said Kuljeet Chahal, Delhi BJP general secretary and convener of the campaign.

Contributions over Rs 1000 will be made through cheques. There are many persons who have their sentiments deeply associated with the Ram temple and who are willing to contribute large sums of one crore or more, he said.

Various saffron outfits including the RSS, VHP and others will also participate in the campaign for collecting contributions from people. A door-to-door campaign will be started for collection of donations through coupons from February 1, Chahal said.(Agencies)