Consolidated health workers stage protest in Srinagar

SRINAGAR:Hundreds of consolidated workers, working in different government hospitals in Kashmir valley, on Thursday staged protest in this summer capital in support of their demands, including release of pending wages and regularisation of their service.

The workers, including sweepers and drivers, working in different hospitals since 1994, staged protests in Srinagar alleging that despite repeated assurance from the administration, their demands were not fulfilled.

”We demand implementation of the Minimum Wages Act, which has already been implemented in different government departments since 2018,” they said, alleging that despite repeated assurance, their demands were not met by the Health department.

Raising slogans against the Health department, they sought the intervention of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. ”We risked our lives and worked during the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said and demanded regularisation of their services. (AGENCIES)