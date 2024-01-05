Gautam Adani Becomes Richest In Asia With Net Worth Of $97.6 Billion

NEW DELHI, Jan 5: Billionaire Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani group, has become the richest man in Asia again with a total net worth of $97.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. Adani is now the world’s 12th richest person, compared with 15th position in December 2023.

The development comes a day after Adani Group’s shares saw a strong rally, adding $7.67 billion to Gautam Adani’s net worth. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Gautam Adani’s wealth has already gained $13.3 billion, the most among the top 100 billionaires in the world.

Last year, Adani’s net worth fell below $40 billion as the group’s combined market capitalisation declined by $150 billion. Following this, he had lost the position of being the richest person in Asia. However, after this, the group saw a fast recovery.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, Elon Musk continues to be the richest person on Earth with a net worth of $220 billion, followed by Jeff Bezos ($169 billion), Bernard Arnault ($168 billion), Bill Gates ($138 billion), and Steve Ballmer ($128 billion).