Gaurav Gupta meets LG, projects demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Gaurav Gupta, former General Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu, met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to present a memorandum addressing crucial regional issues and requests.

A statement said that during the meeting, Gupta praised the progress achieved in Jammu & Kashmir under LG Sinha’s leadership, highlighting advancements in infrastructure, governance and public welfare.

Gupta urged the immediate implementation of the J&K Official Language Act, 2020, which mandates issuing official orders in Hindi, Dogri, English, Kashmiri and Urdu.

Despite the Act being passed four years ago, no notification has been issued, prompting Gupta to call for prompt action, especially with the upcoming Assembly polls.

Additionally, the former General Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry advocated for the development of a religious tourism circuit by the Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, covering sites such as Mantalai, Sudhmahadev and Shiv Khori.

He suggested introducing free bus services for pilgrims and developing huts in hilly areas under a Public-Private Partnership model to boost tourism and economic growth.

Gupta also proposed that the Shrine Board establish educational institutions, such as an Engineering College, to enhance local talent retention and regional development. He drew a comparison to the Tirupati Balaji Trust to support his proposal.

Further, Gupta emphasized the need to extend and enhance the Central Package Incentives of Rs 28,400 crore, urging the LG to support local traders and contribute to sustainable economic development.

The statement said that LG Sinha acknowledged the issues raised and expressed a commitment to addressing them for the betterment of Jammu & Kashmir.