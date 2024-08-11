Fairdeal Motors unveils newly renovated Tata EMO showroom at Omara Morh

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 10: Fairdeal Motors announced the grand reopening of its newly renovated Tata EMO showroom, located at Omara Morh, Udhampur.

The event was graced by the presence of Pawan Gupta (former MLA of Udhampur) as chief guest. The upgraded showroom now features a modern and immersive experience, showcasing Tata Motors’ full lineup of vehicles, including their electric vehicles (EVs) and popular models such as the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier.

The showroom is designed to offer a contemporary, customer-friendly environment with dedicated areas for exploring the latest automotive technologies. In addition to vehicle displays, the renovated facility now includes a state-of-the-art service center with a body shop for accident repairs, ensuring comprehensive support for customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Gupta remarked, “This showroom will be offering test drives for vehicles, and visitors are encouraged to come and inquire about the features of the cars. It’s a great opportunity for the community to experience Tata Motors’ offerings firsthand.”

The renovation underscores Tata Motors’ and Fairdeal Motors’ commitment to excellence and innovation, providing a cutting-edge space for customers to engage with both traditional and electric vehicle options.