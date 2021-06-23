Garden Reach Shipbuilders commissions new 250 tonne Goliath Crane

New Delhi, Jun 23: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers on Wednesday said it has a commissioned the new 250 tonne Goliath Crane at a cost of Rs 155 crore.

The new 250 ton Goliath Crane has commissioned on Jun 22, 2021, at main works unit of the company at an approximate cost of Rs 155 crore, which enhanced the capacity of the modernised infrastructure facility of the shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the new 250 tonne Goliath Crane is a vital asset for construction and repair of wide range of modern and strategic warships.

(PTI)