Ganga kick starts blacktopping work of road

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 11: Former Minister and Ex-MLA Chander Parkash Ganga along with Chairman Municipal Committee Bari Brahmana Puran Chand today kick started blacktopping of road at Ward Number 6 at Bari Brahmana.

While speaking on the occasion, Ganga said that it was a long pending demand of locals which has been fulfill. “It is a matter of great satisfaction and proud that almost all the development works of MC Bari Brahmana has been completed under the chairmanship of Puran Chand and his whole team”, he added.

He extended credit to the locals for their cooperation and appreciation towards effective implementation of Government schemes.

He expressed satisfaction that the people have no complaints about lack of proper basic services. He said that it has become possible only due to the long term and pro-people policies and programmes of Centre Government.

He expressed hope that the public will continue their support with the same spirit and zeal to realize the objective of launching of numerous Government schemes meant for socio-economic empowerment of under privileged segments of the society.

Prominent persons who were present on the occasion were Ram Dass Sharma Vice President MC Bari Brahmana, Tarsem Thapa and Bachan Lal Ward Members, Jai Ram Sharma, Tilak Gupta, Manav Gupta, Randhir Singh, Aanchal Singh, Inderjeet Singh, etc.