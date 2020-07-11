Farooq, Omar pay rich tributes to Madr-e-Meharban on her 20th death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 11: National Conference (NC) party president and Member of Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice- president Omar Abdullah today visited Qaid Mazar at Hazratbal here on the 20th death anniversary of Madr-e-Meharban Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah and offered floral tributes and Fatiha at her last resting place.

Click here to watch video

On the occasion, they also offered floral tributes and Fatiha at the final resting place of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah. Party’s additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal was also present.

In his message on the annual death anniversary observance of Madr-e-Meharban, the Party president said that her contribution in the field of children’s education, women emancipation and tribal welfare is unparalleled till this day.

“An affectionate mother, she was a constant pillar of strength for the entire family, particularly when our father faced penitentiary and confinement. Her persona was much influenced by the teachings of the holy Quran and life and works of Sufis. Politics for her was a medium to serve people; her brand of politics was shorn of regional and religious prejudices. She was indeed a paragon of service, sacrifice, valor and piety,” he added.

Omar while paying rich tributes to Madr-e-Meharban said that she was always concerned about the welfare of people. “She held that people are the real fountain head of power in any working democracy and that it was the prime duty of the political class in their capacity as the servants of people to ensure their all round development and progress,” he said.

Later, Party’s senior leader and Member of Parliament from Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone, provincial vice president Muhammad Syed Akhoon, district president Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmed, provincial president women wing Sabiya Qadri and others also visited the graveyard to offer their floral tributes and Fatiha at the final resting place of Madr-e-Meharban.

Meanwhile the party’s parent body, YNC, and women’s wing functionaries paid glowing tributes to Madr-e-Meharban. Party’s Kargil, Pir Panchal and Chenab valley units also paid rich tributes to Madr-e-Meharbaan.

Meanwhile, Floral tributes marked the observance of 20th death anniversary of Madr-e-Mehrban Begum Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this morning.

National Conference leaders, after maintaining necessary preventive protocol in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, showered flower petals at the portrait of Begum Akbar Jehan, who relentlessly worked towards female literacy and politico-economic empowerment of the people, especially women and down-trodden segments of society.

The programme was organized by Satwant Kour Dogra, provincial president, Women Wing, Jammu Province. Those who paid floral tributes to Madr-e-Mehrban include Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Ch Haroon, Dr Gagan Bhagat, Tarseen Khullar, Rashida Begum, Sucha Singh, Ashok Dogra, Rekha Chib, Puspa Dogra, Asha Mehra, Pinki Bhat, Som Raj Taroch and others.