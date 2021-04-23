Gang of extortionists busted, four arrested in north Kashmir

BARAMULLA: Jammu and Kashmir police busted a gang of extortionists after arresting four accused, including a surrendered militant, who were seeking funds for militant outfits, in the apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir district on Friday, a police spokesman said.

He said that one Mohammad Ashraf Lone, resident of Highland Colony, Sopore, filed a written complaint in police station Sopore that some unidentified persons wearing masks entered his clinic few day back stating that a hit warrant has been issued against him by militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Lone in the complaint said that he was threatened that if he will not pay Rs 5 lakh, he will be eliminated.

He further said in the complaint that a letter of JeM on the outfit letter pad was also handed over to him with the direction to assist the militant organisations by providing financial assistance for carrying out their activities in the area.

Police spokesman said that after receiving the complaint FIR No. 93/2021 U/S 392, 506 IPC 13 ULA was registered in police station Sopore.

He said a team was constituted to identify and nab the culprits involved in the commission of offences. After tireless and intensive efforts of the team the perpetrators were identified as Hilal Ahmed Patoo, a surrender militant, resident of Check Roady Khan Sopore, Tahleel Nisar Ahanger, resident of Lal Bab Sahib Sopore, Imram Aziz Gilkar, resisndet of Lal Bab Sahib Sopore and Mudasir Hassan Ganieresident of Chinkipora Sopore were arrested and letter pad and Printer were recovered from their possession. They were arrested, he said. (Agency)