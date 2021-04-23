Jammu and Kashmir Bank closed for 5 days after employees test COVID-19 positive

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Bank (JKB) in the central Kashmir district of Badgam was closed for five days from Friday after some employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Some employees of the bank were recently tested for COVID-19, they said adding the bank administration ordered the closure of the bank for five days as a precautionary measure.

The employees have been sent for home isolation, they said adding they will be allowed to resume their duties once they test negative for the coronavirus.

The administration has appealed to all those who had visited the bank recently to get themselves tested for COVID-19. (AGENCY)