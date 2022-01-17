Gadkari urges states to cooperate with center to accelerate Gati Shakti project

MUMBAI, Jan 17: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that state governments will have to cooperate, coordinate and communicate with the Center to fast-track the implementation of the ambitious Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Mission Plan to achieve the USD 5 trillion target by 2025.

Addressing a virtual conference of state ministers of the southern India on ‘PM Gati Shakti Southern Zone’, organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari said, we are committed for the progress and development of the country. Being a nation of a democratic and federal character, without the support from the State Governments, the Union government alone cannot make efforts to develop our country. We have to take the cooperation of all the State Governments.

Stating that the states will have to play a major role in making the NMP project a success, the minister said, with your cooperation and participation, we both can accelerate the speed of development in our country.

Emphasising on the need to make the decision making process fast, transparent, time-bound, result-oriented and corruption-free, Gadkari said that without proper coordination between all the stakeholders, including the State Governments, the Gati Shakti project cannot be completed.

The minister noted that the Gati Shakti project provides for multiple benefits for the nation and the state economy. He added that the successful implementation of the project will ensure higher revenues for State Governments, which they can then deploy in creating better infrastructure and provide good services to their people.

He urged the State Governments to fast-track the clearance processes to ensure that there are no delays in the implementation of the projects. ?My request to the states is to kindly take a review of the land acquisition and environment and forest clearances to expedite the project. Money is not the problem. I will support you.

You give me the proposal and we are ready to support. If you can cooperate on the clearances, we will resolve your problems and fulfil all your expectations, Gadkari said, adding that the Government has already announced several projects for the development of the southern region.(UNI)