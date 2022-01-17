Blame game will not eradicate COVID-19: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI, Jan 17: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that indulging in a blame game over the pandemic situation will not eradicate the coronavirus and it should be eliminated from the entire country.

His remarks came in response to Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij’s statement that “increasing coronavirus cases in Delhi have affected the NCR (National Capital Region) and the infection rate has increased in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat districts”.

Asked about Vij’s remarks, Kejriwal said, “I won’t indulge in blame game. It’s not going to eradicate the disease. Wherever there is coronavirus in the country it should be eradicated.”

He said the number of COVID-19 cases is reducing in Delhi and around 12,000-13,000 fresh cases are expected on Monday, down from over 18,000 cases recorded on Sunday.

The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters after flagging off the first electric bus of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) at its IP depot here.

He said 300 more electric buses will arrive in Delhi by April. In the next few years, around 2,000 electric buses will join the public transport fleet in the national capital, he added. (PTI)