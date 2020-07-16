Gadkari asks industry to join hands with Govt to rescue COVID-hit economy

NEW DELHI: Promising all support to industry, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asked players to join hands with the Government to rescue COVID-19-hit economy by taking up projects on public private partnership (PPP) mode.

At the same time, he suggested all stakeholders, including banks, financial institutions, infrastructure, MSMEs, agriculture and industries, to jointly create demand to address the need of liquidity in the economy.

"Presently our economy is facing lots of challenges. Government is positive and supportive and at the same time as a facilitator, we are keenly taking lots of decisions regarding how we can be helpful in promoting industry, trade and business… This is the time we need cooperation from all stakeholders," Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Gadkari said.