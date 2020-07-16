Nissan unveils compact SUV Magnite; model to debut in India this fiscal

NEW DELHI: Japanese automaker Nissan on Thursday unveiled its sub-four-metre SUV Magnite, with plans to introduce it in the Indian market in the current financial year.

The compact SUV is among the 12 new models the automaker plans to launch globally over the next 18 months.

In the AMI (Africa, Middle East and India) region, the company aims to bring eight models, including the Magnite which would compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue, among others.

Speaking at the global event, Nissan Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ashwani Gupta said the AMI region is an important market to bring sustainable profitable growth for the automaker under its Nissan Next transformational plan.

“We do believe this region has immense potential which is yet to be capitalised for our sustainable growth,” he noted.

As part of Nissan Next, the company would be announcing 12 new products in the next 18 months, Gupta added.

“When we focus on India, we decided to launch a great sub-four-metre SUV..It is going to transform how we drive, how we live in India. We do believe that with this product..Will bring back the growth in India,” he noted. (AGENCIES)