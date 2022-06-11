Full year insurance cover of Rs 5 lac for Horses, ponies for providing services in Amarnathji Yatra: Pandurang K Pole

SRINAGAR JUNE 11: Increase registration of labourers and ponies to achieve the target before June 14th, directed Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole to officers of Labour and Animal Husbandry Departments in a meeting here.

The Div Com directed officers of the Labour Department to register 16,000 labourers to achieve the target of 35000 labourers to provide services during the yatra period.

Similarly, he also asked the Animal Husbandry Department to register an additional 5000 ponies to provide services for Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

The Div Com also directed Assistant Labour Commissioners and District Animal Husbandry officers to conduct camps in districts to register labourers and Ponies.

Pole instructed Deputy Director Animal Husbandry Department Jammu to register ponies coming from Marwah Wadwan, Dacchan areas and other seven districts of Jammu division.

He directed for identification of feed shops for animals on both routes to Amarnath cave and also stressed for medical checkup of animals before registration.

Meanwhile, the Div Com said full Year Insurance cover of Rs 5 lac shall be provided for Horses and ponies for their services in Amarnathji Yatra.

He directed District Officers to depute staff for assisting the Department in Ganderbal and Anantnag for smooth execution of activities.

Div Com emphasized on officers to ensure that yatries are not overcharged by service providers.

Besides, asked to conduct labour welfare camps at the service station of Amarnath Yatra.