Srinagar, June 11: One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Drabgam area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district
“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow, a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off.
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
Srinagar, June 11: One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Drabgam area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district