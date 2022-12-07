Full Court Reference held on superannuation of Chief Justice, Ali Mohammad Magrey

JAMMU, DEC 7: A Full Court Reference was held today in the Jammu wing of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, to bid farewell to Chief Justice, Ali Mohammad Magrey, upon his superannuation.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sekhri were present on the occasion.

Advocate General, D C Raina and President J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu, M K Bhardwaj delivered the farewell address which was subsequently responded by the Chief Justice.

Advocate General in his farewell address described Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey a gentleman par excellence and lauded the role of Justice Magrey for his dedication and commitment to his professional responsibilities.

He said that Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey has endeared one and all in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh by his conduct and behaviour.

Advocate General emphasized that with the superannuation of Justice Magrey, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh would lose a brilliant and illustrious judge.

President J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu, in his address, described Justice Magrey a kind hearted person having great qualities of head and heart. He expressed his gratitude to Justice Magrey for a full hearted support to the various initiatives taken by the High Court for the institutional upliftment.

Bhardwaj further said that Justice Magrey was very popular amongst the lawyers of entire two UTs of J&K and Ladakh for his amiable and intellectual aura.

Justice Magrey thanked everyone including Judges of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, officers of Registry and Judicial Officers for their undaunted professional commitment and the support extended to him during his tenure.

During his address, he recounted the upbringing and good wishes of almost all the people involved in his development specially his parents, teachers and family in making Ali Mohammad Magrey as Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey.

He also made special mention of his personal staff in successful discharge of his duties as Judge and as Chief Justice of the High Court. He emphasised upon the young lawyers to display patience and work hard to ensure success in the profession.

The dignitaries who were present on the occasion included Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Dilbag Singh, DGP, Sr. Advocates, Achal Sethi, Secretary Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Solicitor Generals, Government of India, Sr. Additional Advocate Generals, Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu, Officers and staff of the Registry of the High Court.

The proceedings of the Reference were conducted by Shahzad Azeem, Director J&K Judicial Academy and the event was live telecasted on YouTube Channel.