Fuel prices remain unchanged

New Delhi, June 26: The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 36th straight day on Sunday.

According to a notification of Indian Oil Corporation, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is available at Rs 111.35 per litre while diesel at Rs 97.28.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 102.63 while diesel Rs 94.24.

In Kolkata, the price of a litre of petrol is Rs 106.03 while diesel is Rs 92.76.

The fuel prices had reduced sharply after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Following her announcement Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala too reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide further relief to the people.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on VAT and freight charges.

The Central Government too charges an excise duty on motor fuels.

