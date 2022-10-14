Friday following Meraj observed in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 14: The Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was today observed across Kashmir with religious fervor while the biggest congregational prayer on the day was held at Dargah Hazratbal.

On the occasion, thousands of people including women and children assembled at Dargah Hazratbal where they offered the Friday congregational prayers and also had a glimpse of the Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The Holy Relic was displayed to the people after the culmination of the prayers throughout the day starting from Fajr (morning) prayers which also witnessed a considerable presence of people.

For the day, the authorities had put in place the necessary arrangements which included a continuous supply of electricity as well as drinking water while the medical camps were also set up for the people visiting Hazratbal.

The traffic department had, for the day, issued a detailed road plan to avoid the traffic jams and direct the vehicles reaching Srinagar suitably towards Hazratbal. On the occasion, special transport services were kept available for people at various spots.

The officials said that several SRTC buses were kept available at various spots in Srinagar to facilitate the people reaching Hazratbal on the occasion of the Friday Following.

To further prevent the traffic jams, authorities had notified designated parking spaces within the Kashmir University and NIT, Srinagar Campus.

Similar congregational prayers were also held in various other shrines and major mosques across Kashmir especially Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru, and Seer Hamdan.

The management of Dargah Hazratbal said that all the necessary arrangements for the day were put in place and everything was carried out smoothly. “We thank the administration for playing their part and making sure everything was carried out effectively,” the management said.

It said that nearly one lakh people who reached here from various parts of Kashmir participated in the Friday congregational prayers while thousands assembled at Hazratbal for other prayers of the day.

People on the occasion said the birth of the Prophet (SAW) was a blessing for the world and that they prayed on the occasion for the peace and prosperity of the entire humanity as well as J&K.

Like the sermons which were delivered on the Eid-e-Milad (SAW) earlier on Sunday (October 9), the religious scholars and speakers once again shed light on the life of the Prophet (SAW) and urged the people to follow his footsteps for the success in this life and the hereafter.

They also termed the life of the Prophet (SAW) as the best and the only available road map for the entire humanity to succeed and achieve a grand stature in life. They impressed the people to learn more about the Prophet (SAW) and emulate him in every sphere of life.

On the other hand, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar expressed sorrow over the continued “detention” of its Chairman Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq by authorities.

The Anjuman said that even in Rabi-ul-Awwal and the Friday following, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir was not allowed to deliver the sermon in the Central Jama Masjid, “which is very sad,” it said.