Improve patient care at GMC Kathua

Needless to refer to the total investments made, call it the financial cost in real terms, in respect of providing the GMC in Kathua but how much ludicrous does it look that in comparison, even an MRI machine not costing much is not provided which causes lot of inconvenience to the patients needing various testing and diagnosing of variety of conditions through the said machine, as prescribed or advised by doctors. We learn that the management has taken up the issue with the authorities followed by reminders but the machine is not installed as yet. It hardly needs to be pointed out that there is no option for the suffering patients but to get testing / diagnosis through the MRI from private service providers at a cost which most of the patients could not afford as well. Such purchases of urgent nature, we feel, should not get entangled in the avoidable official red-tape and be delayed to the extent of denying. We feel the management should have discretionary powers to purchase such equipment as and when required followed by seeking confirmation from higher ups. That is thesound and workable principle of managing things on the ground fast so that the public does not suffer. Shortage of staff to be there in new establishments is understandable but to a bare limit of time and strength and not beyond which means it should not become a problem to cause disruption or poor quality in service. That problem too deserves to be resolved.