Freshworks appoints Shelton Rego as Vice President, Sales

Chennai, Sept 20: Nasdaq-listed Freshworks Inc has appointed Shelton Rego as its new Vice-President of Sales India operations with immediate effect, the company said.

In his new role, Rego would oversee the regional business strategy for India operations, focusing on expanding market share, fostering customer relationships, and identifying new partnership models for growth.

Rego has earlier worked at Jio Cloud, the technology subsidiary of diversified conglomerate Reliance Group, as its country head. He had also served at Google Cloud, SAP Concur, and Oracle, Freshworks said in a company statement on Friday.

Rego would take the AI-powered customer and employee experience solutions offered by Freshworks to Indian businesses and work closely with global go-to-market leaders.

“Shelton Rego has the experience and accomplishments to build exceptionally strong market share for SaaS (software-as-a-service) industry giants in India. We believe he can do the same for Freshworks,” said Freshworks Chief of Global Field Operations, Abe Smith.

On his appointment, Rego said, “Freshworks stands out from competitors with its simple and effective software that delivers a near immediate return on investment. I am excited to contribute to Freshworks’ mission of helping businesses forge meaningful customer relationships while empowering teams with technology powered by generative AI”. (PTI)