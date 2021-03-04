Fresh western disturbance likely to affect western Himalayan region: IMD

NEW DELHI: A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 5 and its adjoining plains of Northwest India from the night of March 6, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

“Under its influence scattered to widespread rainfall and snowfall very likely over the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) during March 6 to 8 with peak intensity on March 7,” IMD said in its bulletin.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and hail at isolated places very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on March 6 and 7 and over Uttarakhand during March 6 to 8,” it said.

The IMD said that isolated to scattered light rain and drizzle is very likely over Punjab on March 6 and 7 and isolated light rain and drizzle over north Haryana, Chandigarh and adjoining West Uttar Pradesh on March 7.

It further said that the maximum temperatures are above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the western Himalayan region.

“Maximum temperatures are above normal by 3-5 degree Celsius over most parts of the western Himalayan region; by 2-4 degree Celsius over most parts of northwest India and some parts of Central, East and West India. However, no heat wave conditions very likely over the country during the next 5 days,” IMD added. (AGENCY)