Fresh WD approaching J&K, intense cold wave continues, Kargil freeze at minus 20

SRINAGAR: Most parts of the world famous Dal Lake and other water bodies remained frozen on Sunday in the summer capital, Srinagar, where the minimum temperature was minus 6.2 degree while border town of Kargil in Union Territory (UT) freezes at minus 20 degree.

A Met department spokesman said that the sky would be mainly dry over Jammu and Kashmir, UT Ladakh and Gilgit Baltistan in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

However, a fresh Western Disturbance (WD), originating in Arabian sea and entering the region through Afghanistan and Pakistan, is approaching which could result in very light snow at one or two places on upper reaches of North Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit and Baltistan. Weather will remain dry in Jammu division, he said.

He said intense cold wave continued in Srinagar, where the minimum temperature was minus 6.2 degree. Parts of the Dal Lake and other water remained frozen. Tapes were also frozen before sun came out and defreeze water. However, water in the interior parts and near Dal banks remained frozen.

Sunday market in Srinagar also witnessed heavy rush as people were seen purchasing warm and woolen cloths besides blankets, shawls and shoes. The Hareesa shops (special dish for winter) also witnessed rush in the morning despite below freezing temperature.

He said the sky would be generally cloudy to very light rain or snow in Srinagar and the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around7 degree and minus 2 degree respectively during the next 24 hours. Famed ski resort of Gulmarg and health resort of Pahalgam witnessed some improvement in the minimum temperature though it was still below normal. It was minus 7.5 degree at Gulmarg and minus 7.7 degree at Pahalgam.

Qazigund, gateway of Kashmir, recorded minus 5.7 degree minimum temperature, Kupwara minus 5.6 degree and Kokernag minus 5.3 degree.

The border town of Drass in Ladakh UT was coldest at minus 29 degree minimum temperature while at Kargil it was minus 20 degree and Leh minus 15 degree.

In POK Skardu recorded minus 10.8 degree and Gilgit minus 7 degree, Muzaffarabad 0.6 degree and Mirpur 1.8 degree.

(AGENCIES)