Fresh Rain, Snowfall In J&K; MeT Says Wet Weather To Continue Till Friday

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: Rains continued to lash plains while upper reaches received snowfall on Monday as meteorological department (MeT) predicted more wet weather in Jammu and Kashmir till November 11.

Quoting an official of MeT, that rain and snowfall was recorded at most places of J&K with snowfall mostly concentrated over higher reaches.

On Tuesday (November 8), he said, weather would generally be cloudy. “Light snow may occur over higher reaches, although chances are less,” he said.

“From November 9-11, widespread rain and snowfall over higher reaches is expected (forecast confidence more than 75%),” he said and further added that the improvement in the weather was expected from November 11 onwards.

The MeT stated that snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar highway, Leh-Manali road etc today and between November 9-11.

The department has also advised people to check status of these road from traffic police prior to embarking on a journey to avoid inconveniences.

“Travellers on major passes are advised to carry sufficient food items, warm shoes, clothes etc. with them as road conditions remain uncertain during the inclement weather,” it advised.

The new agency stated that the snow has draped entire Gulmarg and parts of Sonamarg in a white blanket.

There are reports of snowfall with a depth of 4 inches to 1.5ft on higher reaches. Sadhna top and Machil in Kupwara have received 1.5ft and 4 inches snowfall respectively while Dawar Gurez in Bandipora district recorded about 3 inches.

The MeT official said that in the 24 hours preceding 8:30 am on Monday, Srinagar received 30mm of rain, Qazigund 36mm, Pahalgam 19mm, Kupwara 24mm, Kukernag 25mm and Gulmarg 30mm while in Jammu division, Banihal recorded 18mm, Batote 2mm, Katra 14mm and Bhaderwah 2mm precipitation.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 4.2°C against 5.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 5.4°C against 5.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 1.6°C against 2.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 6.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 2.3°C against 5.2°C on the previous night, the official said. .

Jammu recorded a low of 18.1°C against 15.4°C on the previous night. It was 2.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 6.56°C (above normal by 1.9°C), Batote 7.9°C (0.4°C above normal), Katra 11.4°C (below normal by 1.2°C) and Bhadarwah 7.9°C (above normal 0.4°C). (Agencies)