Police Cracks Kenusa Bandipora IED Incident, 2 LeT Hybrid Terrorists Arrested: ADGP Vijay Kumar

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: Police on Monday claimed to have cracked a case of IED incident in Sopore by arrested two Lashker-e-Toiba hybrid terrorists in north Kashmir’s Sopore.

The Kashmir Zone Police Zone while quoting ADGP kashmir wrote, “Sopore Police has cracked the recent IED blast incident at Kenusa Bandipora. 02 hybrid terrorists namely Irshad Ganaie Shahid & Waseem Raja of Kenusa Bandipora arrested. 02 remote controlled IEDs with detonators recovered. Case registered & investigation going on,”.(Agencies)