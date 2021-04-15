French firm EDF installs 1 lakh smart meters in India1

NEW DELHI, Apr 15: French power utility firm EDF on Thursday said it has installed 1 lakh smart electricity meters in India.

The milestone marks the beginning of the commercial rollout of its 5-million smart electricity meters contract, nearly half of which will be installed in Bihar.

“Global low-carbon electricity leader EDF successfully installed 100,000 smart meters in India under its contract with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL),” an EDF statement said.

According to the statement, this is the first large-scale prepaid smart meter solution to be deployed in India.

The contract was awarded to EDF in association with Accenture Solutions Private Limited (India) in 2019.

It covers the design of an advanced metering infrastructure, the proper installation of 5 million smart meters across India, integration of smart meters with existing billing system of electricity distribution companies as well as operation and maintenance of the whole system for a period of six-and-half years.

This achievement will enable the integration of an increasing volume of renewable energy into the network, thus supporting India’s climate goals.

“India has always been a key market for our growth and presents immense potential in the smart meter space. Smart meters will empower customers to gain a higher degree of control over their electricity consumption and would further enhance the resilience of the network,” Harmanjit Nagi, Director and Country Head, EDF India, said.

These smart meters will also improve the financial position of DISCOMS by helping them contribute to the balance between production and consumption and ultimately help the economy and environment move towards sustainability, he added.

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. (PTI)