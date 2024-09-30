France Changes Its Liberal Face After It Tightens Immigration Laws

By Tirthankar Mitra

Ministerial utterances on policy matters are pointers to a profound shift but sometimes drops more than a broad hint about an impending change in the socio-political landscape if utterance of France’ s interior minister, Bruno Retailleau on immigration is anything to go by.

The French government led by President Emanuel Macron appears to be poised to take increasingly stringent immigration measures. This is in keeping with the rise of extreme right wing party National Rally (RN) headed by Marine Le Pen in the recent national elections.

It is stated that such a step is to cater to a public desire for tougher policies. Nothing wrong in that but the fact remains greater evil blotting a country’s liberal copybook is about to take place with what is supposed to have public approval.

It brings to the fore a troubling willingness to sacrifice principles of humanitarianism for political expediency. The minister’s call resonates with some other European nations which seem to be almost “honour bound” to enforce stricter immigration laws.

By pursuing a course to tighten its immigration laws, France risks undermining it’s historical commitment to give sanctuary. After all, there are many seeking refuge and having good reasons of wanting to make their homes away from home.

The debate and discussion around immigration needs to shift from a domain liberally laced with fear and exclusion. It needs to recognise the complexities of global displacement and underscore the importance of shared responsibility among nations.

The shift in immigration laws goes against the grain of liberty, equality and fraternity, the foundational values of France. Such values are diametrically opposed to far-right ideologies.

The new immigration laws acknowledge RN’s pivotal role in piloting it. Retailleau’s declaration that “the French too seems to have given us their roadmap” implies a the government is willing to bend to populist sentiment.

It is an indication of normalisation of rightist ideology in mainstream politics. This is inarguably an unhealthy trend and threatens to be a dangerous one. Napoleon Bonaparte is an honoured name in France. Was he not from Corsica?

It seems Le Pen, Retailleau and their associates seem to have forgotten the history of their great nation. Small wonder, they are loath to glory in it’s characteristic which encouraged and fostered inclusiveness. The policy towards the migrants seems to aim at “stop illegal entries” and “increase exits”. Thus punitive measures are prioritised over compassionate solutions.

In sum, Retailleau intends to bolster asylum restrictions, enhance deportation and tone up “outdated” European Union immigration laws. It represents a public sentiment that has grown weary of perceived immigration challenges.

The migrants are often faced with broader socio-economic challenges. The “hard approach” risks increasing societal divisions and fosters an environment of distrust towards the migrants. And those seeking to see them beyond the French borders seems to have forgotten lessons of history. But it is crucial for these leaders to refresh their memories. Turmoil and strife will increasingly visit the society where exclusion and division are the orders of the day. Populist appeasement implodes a nation.

A commitment to inclusive dialogue and mutual understanding are the binding forces of a country. Immigration reforms do not cement inclusiveness. The world has its eyes on France which has guided it earlier in momentuous issues. Pursuing a pattern offering restrictive entry to asylum seekers, the country which has a proud legacy as a beacon of tolerance risks descending into an abyss of small mindedness not known to be a part of French national character. (IPA Service)