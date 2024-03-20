Frame revival policy for registered sick units: CCI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: The CCI Jammu president Arun Gupta has expressed serious concern and strong resentment over the move of the J&K UT Government (Industries and Commerce Department) to initiate the eviction process against the permanently registered Industrial Units for the leased out premises by SIDCO and SICOP who are operating since last about five decades but were forced to suspend their production and close their units due to various reasons including withdrawal of market support as well as purchase preference and timely disbursement of already declared incentives mainly turnover incentive and also due to Covid, when all the activities were disturbed.

In a press statement after a meeting the CCI president, Gupta said that the existing Industry is really under stress because of market dynamics and also change in new product range. The existing Industry under substantial expansion by way of change in line of activity or additional line of activity is barred from all the incentives as it does not fall under the central incentive package or the J&K UT package. He said that instead of providing healing touch to the existing ailing Industry the government is bent upon to snatch the land from the sick / closed units who mostly fall under Micro and Small Sector.

CCI Jammu chief also said that the government should come forward for the rescue of existing ailing industry by restoring the incentives of market support, purchase preference and also provide in time the already declared incentives mainly turnover incentives, the problem of Industry becoming sick shall be solved.

He further said that before initiating the eviction process the government should have taken all the stakeholders into confidence to resolve the issue. Gupta demanded immediate withdrawal of the said notice and also pleaded that the Government must constitute a high powered committee to formulate the revival / rehabilitation policy for such units.