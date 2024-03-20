Div Com Kashmir reviews arrangements for Tulip Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 19: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting to review the arrangements at Asia’s largest Tulip Garden for visitors.

The meeting was attended by Director Floriculture, SSP Traffic Srinagar, Joint Commissioner SMC, officers of Tourism Department and Srinagar Smart City Limited.

The meeting held threadbare discussion regarding opening of garden for visitors, traffic management, parking space, sanitation, cleanliness drive, fixing of potholes, online ticketing and other arrangements.

The Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden at the foothills of Zabarwan Hills will bloom with 17 lakh flowers of different varieties this year and will be thrown open for visitors on March 23.

Addressing the officers, Div Com directed concerned officer of Floriculture to facilitate online ticketing and put QR Code scanning facilities at different locations for the convenience of tourists.

He also enjoined the operation of colorful lights to enhance the visual vibrancy of the place.

Moreover, he directed SMC to conduct a sanitation and cleanliness drive at the garden besides ensuring availability of a separate mobile toilet facility for Ladies and Gents at the venue.

Further, he directed the concerned for repairing potholes on the roads leading to the garden.

The meeting was informed that the department has added 4 Kanals of additional parking space at the garden for the convenience of visitors.