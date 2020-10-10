Four militants killed in separate encounters in J-K

SRINAGAR: Four militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfits, including a top commander, were on Saturday killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir late Friday night following specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a security forces party, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the official said.

In another operation in Dadoora area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir, two militants were killed, police said. (AGENCIES)