KKR pip Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs in IPL thriller

ABU DHABI: Glenn Maxwell missed out on a sixer by inches as Kings XI Punjab lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs from a winning position in an IPL encounter here on Saturday.

Batting first, KKR made 164 for 6 with half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik.

In reply, KKR lost in final two overs finishing on 162 for five despite a 115 run opening stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Gill scored 57 off 47 balls, while skipper Karthik notched up 58 off 29 balls.

For KXIP, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi picked a wicket each

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders:164 for 6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 58; Arshdeep Singh 1/25, Ravi Bishnoi 1/25).

KXIP 162/5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 74, Mayank Aharwal 56). (AGENCIES)